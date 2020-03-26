iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 991.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 743,205 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.35% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $38,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWZ. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $25.04 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.06.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

