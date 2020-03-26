iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 509,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 599,206 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.56% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $15,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3,204.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 8,908 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,896,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 122.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at about $224,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,392,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,550. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.65. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $30.81.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.