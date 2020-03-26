iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 391.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period.

Shares of MCHI traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.31. The company had a trading volume of 324,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,747,274. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $67.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.75.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

