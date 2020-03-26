iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Stock Position Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,203 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.41% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $15,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

EWT stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.09. 9,337,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,353,313. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.67. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $41.83.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

