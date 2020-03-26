iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 135.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $111.19 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.06.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

