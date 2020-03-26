iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,401 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $20,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $118.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.95 and a 200-day moving average of $147.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $163.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.211 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

