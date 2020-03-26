iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $70.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.79. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $107.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.9467 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

