iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $8,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,300,000 after buying an additional 138,535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,295,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,867,000 after buying an additional 196,331 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,425,000 after buying an additional 81,237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 507,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,628,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 458,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,493,000 after buying an additional 33,618 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.91. 28,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,162. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.79. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.9467 per share. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.