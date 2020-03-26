iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,446 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,147,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 66,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3,075.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 93,120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $51.70. 120,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,198. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.49.

