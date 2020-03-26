iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 484,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,560 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.74% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $15,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 100,162.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 231,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 231,375 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,359,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 90,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period.

IYE stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.96. 3,512,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,345. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $37.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.2608 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

