iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,469 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.22% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $9,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,156,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $292,000. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 137,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 51.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $65.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.86. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $56.27 and a 1-year high of $100.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.