Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,200 shares, a growth of 100.8% from the February 27th total of 582,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ICL remained flat at $$3.19 on Thursday. 739,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.36. Israel Chemicals has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Israel Chemicals will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Israel Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Israel Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Israel Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Israel Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Israel Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ICL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Israel Chemicals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Israel Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Israel Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

