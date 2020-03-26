iTicoin (ITI) Price Tops $1.18 on Exchanges

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. iTicoin has a total market capitalization of $37,609.47 and $138.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iTicoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00017399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, iTicoin has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.24 or 0.02564587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00194016 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034372 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About iTicoin

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. The official website for iTicoin is iticoin.com.

iTicoin Coin Trading

iTicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iTicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iTicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

