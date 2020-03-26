Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock Position Increased by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG boosted its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned about 0.59% of Itron worth $19,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Itron by 1,196.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itron stock traded up $5.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.19. The stock had a trading volume of 351,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,652. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $88.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Itron had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $628.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,148,704.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $285,093.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,823.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,472 shares of company stock worth $999,631 over the last ninety days. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

