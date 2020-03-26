ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 88,160 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.83% of ITT worth $53,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ITT by 19.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 66,151 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in ITT by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 555.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 18,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ITT from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of ITT to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $46.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. ITT Inc has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. ITT’s payout ratio is 17.85%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.