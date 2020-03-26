Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Short Interest Update

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the February 27th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,301 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 134,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 56,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 265,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the period.

Get Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

IVH traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 78,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,753. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $14.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%.

About Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.