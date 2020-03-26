J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,582 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $38,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $964,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $3,402,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 303,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $973,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,245.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $545,896.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,418,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.21.

Shares of JBHT stock traded up $2.11 on Thursday, reaching $93.73. 1,014,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,397. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $122.29.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.