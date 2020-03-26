Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 311.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,270 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 652,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,590,000 after buying an additional 180,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,490,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,930,000 after buying an additional 216,014 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JEC opened at $73.25 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1 year low of $55.17 and a 1 year high of $98.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

