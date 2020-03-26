Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Jacobs Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering stock opened at $73.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. Jacobs Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.70.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is 15.05%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,522,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $943,879.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

