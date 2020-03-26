Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 8,215 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Metropolitan Bank worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $42,395.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey Gutman bought 1,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.84 per share, with a total value of $29,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,252 shares of company stock worth $211,584. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MCB opened at $23.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.42. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $51.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average is $43.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.49 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

