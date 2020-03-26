Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,671 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Verso worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRS. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 107.4% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Verso by 203.6% during the third quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 443,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 297,542 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Verso by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 13,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verso in the fourth quarter worth about $2,055,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BWS Financial reduced their target price on shares of Verso from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $114,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRS opened at $11.16 on Thursday. Verso Corp has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $388.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Verso had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that Verso Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

