Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 207.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,065 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in American Campus Communities by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in American Campus Communities by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in American Campus Communities by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 365,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,186,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in American Campus Communities by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in American Campus Communities by 3.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 242,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,670,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of ACC opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 0.46. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $50.94.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

