Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 117,064 Shares of Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,064 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Casa Systems worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Northland Securities upgraded Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Casa Systems from $4.50 to $2.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.05.

CASA stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. Casa Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.14. Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.77 million. Equities analysts predict that Casa Systems Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

