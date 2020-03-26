Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 162,076 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 848.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 162,076 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after buying an additional 481,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 314.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 70,868 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,389,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,532,000 after buying an additional 389,344 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 81,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 20,179 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.09.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 15,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $133,676.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 378,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 262,892 shares of company stock worth $2,598,084. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FOLD opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $14.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.83% and a negative net margin of 195.56%. The firm had revenue of $55.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.01 million. On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

