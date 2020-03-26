Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 240,056 Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) by 198.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,056 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.99% of Five Prime Therapeutics worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FPRX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 59,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 33,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

FPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $100.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.55.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 922.43% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

