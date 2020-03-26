Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 27,100 Shares of Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Ooma worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,673,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,141,000 after acquiring an additional 23,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ooma by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 988,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ooma by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 41,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ooma by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Ooma by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 77,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 50,290 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Ooma in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Ooma from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.87. Ooma Inc has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $15.84.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 45.94% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $40.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ooma Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ooma news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $83,111.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,483.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

