Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 5,476 Shares of World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of World Acceptance worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $5,028,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,288 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 696.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,666,000 after purchasing an additional 123,576 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. World Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $102.67.

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $58.15 on Thursday. World Acceptance Corp. has a 52-week low of $50.70 and a 52-week high of $175.78. The stock has a market cap of $429.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a current ratio of 20.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average of $96.41.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($1.26). World Acceptance had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that World Acceptance Corp. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

