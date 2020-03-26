Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 6,279 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,673 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 200,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,724 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 195,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 49,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 118,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 64,441 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Community Trust Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.82. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $49.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, CFO Kevin J. Stumbo sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $51,472.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

