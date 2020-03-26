Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys New Position in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,095,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Opko Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Opko Health by 557,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,547,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Opko Health by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,885,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 65,597 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Opko Health by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,221,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 962,409 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Opko Health by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,491,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 241,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Opko Health by 15,037.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 96,538 shares during the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Opko Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $142,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,910.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,437,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,859. Company insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on OPK shares. BidaskClub raised Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Opko Health from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Opko Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $951.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68. Opko Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

