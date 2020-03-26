Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys Shares of 235,020 Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 235,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Tupperware Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 31.0% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TUP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tupperware Brands from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

NYSE:TUP opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $80.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.47. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $27.09.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 35.54% and a net margin of 0.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

