Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys Shares of 38,398 Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 50,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 16,526 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 11,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 31,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.36. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.30 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein bought 13,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.82 per share, for a total transaction of $499,640.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 503,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,031,250.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein bought 6,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $207,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 525,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,764,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 82,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,960. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

