Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Position in First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,107 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 8,233 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.31% of First Defiance Financial worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDEF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 347.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in First Defiance Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 7,935.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Defiance Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Defiance Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FDEF opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.44. First Defiance Financial has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $266.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.08.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First Defiance Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Defiance Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $28,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

