Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 215,061 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 755.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LXRX shares. Gabelli lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, G.Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

LXRX opened at $1.91 on Thursday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $215.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.29. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 303.98% and a net margin of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

