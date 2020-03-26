Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $1.59 Million Position in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 152.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 46,731 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Bel Fuse worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 130,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth $164,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 641.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 65,633 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 7.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BELFB shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bel Fuse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Bel Fuse stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $114.13 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.97. Bel Fuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $115.13 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

