Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stake in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 254,380 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of The Rubicon Project worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in The Rubicon Project by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in The Rubicon Project by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in The Rubicon Project by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

RUBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of The Rubicon Project from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Rubicon Project has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

In related news, Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $259,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,184,819 shares in the company, valued at $12,310,269.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Feldman sold 15,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $162,027.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 95,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,859.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,812 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE RUBI opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The Rubicon Project Inc has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

