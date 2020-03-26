Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $1.90 Million Position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Consolidated-Tomoka Land worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 165.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter.

CTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

CTO stock opened at $41.73 on Thursday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $68.64.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $20.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.75 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Consolidated-Tomoka Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Company Profile

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

