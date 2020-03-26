Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $2.01 Million Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,052 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 56,563 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,446,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after purchasing an additional 33,099 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 48,860 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 271,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 620,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRST. BidaskClub lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04. The company has a market cap of $489.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.13.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.36 million for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 27.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

