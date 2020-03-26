Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $2 Million Position in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 151.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,612 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $2,939,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares during the period. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNCE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $8.77 on Thursday. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.07). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,257.75% and a negative return on equity of 62.01%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

