Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 96,545 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Timkensteel worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Timkensteel by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,185,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after buying an additional 33,420 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Timkensteel in the third quarter worth $398,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 15.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timkensteel in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 14.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16. Timkensteel Corp has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $11.95.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.60 million. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Timkensteel Corp will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMST. ValuEngine lowered Timkensteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

