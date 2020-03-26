Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $1.65 Million in Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Golden Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GDEN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Golden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

GDEN opened at $7.74 on Thursday. Golden Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.97.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Miodunski bought 22,500 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $119,475.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,502.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

