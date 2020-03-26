Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $1.77 Million in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 263,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.13% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEX. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NEX. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.09.

NEX stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.45.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $648.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.