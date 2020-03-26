Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $1.94 Million in MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 116,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.54% of MarineMax at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 23.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in MarineMax by 8.3% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 585,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 44,809 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HZO shares. Raymond James raised MarineMax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet raised MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.08.

NYSE HZO opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.43. MarineMax Inc has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $192.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.16.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MarineMax Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $108,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,305.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,500 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,335.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,156 shares of company stock worth $216,768 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

