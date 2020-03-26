Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,725 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 978.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $273,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,700 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 38,994.5% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,788,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,260. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $51.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average of $57.08. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $224.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. FIX increased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

