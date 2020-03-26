Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 134,413 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Boingo Wireless as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIFI. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Boingo Wireless by 248.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 55,096 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,202,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 67,703 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WIFI opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $426.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $64.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Boingo Wireless’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WIFI shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Boingo Wireless from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on Boingo Wireless from $33.50 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

