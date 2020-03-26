Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 13,703 Shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,703 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Liberty Braves Group Series C worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series C during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 297,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BATRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

