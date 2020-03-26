Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 122,610 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 122,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of AOSL opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $176.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.