Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 164.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,408 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 4,902.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 401,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 393,401 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 212,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 133,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 57,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 33,236 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CTMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.82.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.31). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.84% and a negative return on equity of 114.46%. The business had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.