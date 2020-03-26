Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,009 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of NeoPhotonics worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 109,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 31,079 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 137,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

NPTN opened at $6.64 on Thursday. NeoPhotonics Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $103.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Corp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NeoPhotonics from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on NeoPhotonics to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.41.

In related news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 20,116 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $181,044.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

