Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 82.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,596 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter worth $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alleghany by 20.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alleghany in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alleghany by 35.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alleghany by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $515.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $688.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $761.94. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $426.87 and a 12-month high of $847.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by ($14.95). Alleghany had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 40.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on Y. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.00.

In other news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total transaction of $790,793.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

