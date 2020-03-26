Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 309,747 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 95.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 309,747 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,352,000 after buying an additional 10,619 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 36.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 25.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 352,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,438,000 after purchasing an additional 71,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

AZPN opened at $90.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.54. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.07 and a 52 week high of $142.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.46 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 41.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.86.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

